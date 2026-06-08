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Homeindiagujarat

'How could you occupy plot without order': Gujarat HC to Yusuf Pathan in land encroachment case

The matter was raised in 2024 by VMC councillors, two days after his election as a Member of Parliament from the Baharampur constituency in West Bengal on a Trinamool Congress ticket.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsGujaratEncroachmentGujarat High CourtYusuf Pathan

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