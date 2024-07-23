IAS officer's wife who 'eloped' with gangster refused entry upon return home; kills self

A 45-year-old woman in Gujarat, who had allegedly eloped with her gangster boyfriend nine months ago, died on Saturday in the hospital after her IAS husband refused entry into his house where she tried to kill herself.
According to a report by NDTV, the incident was reported in Gandhinagar's Sector 19 and the woman who has been identified as Surya Jay, died at a hospital on Sunday.
Police said that Surya was involved in a child abduction case and her husband, Ranjeet Kumar, who is a Secretary at the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission, had instructed the staff at his house that she shouldn't be allowed entry.
Sources told the publication that Surya, who is wanted by the Tamil Nadu Police, might have returned to her husband's residence to evade arrest in an abduction case of a 14-year-old teenage boy in Madurai.
According to NDTV, Kumar's lawyer Hitesh Gupta said that the couple had separated in 2023 and were heading for a divorce.
According to the publication's report, police said, "Ranjeet Kumar had gone out to finalise his divorce petition with Surya on Saturday. Upset at not being allowed in the house, she ingested poison and called up 108 (an ambulance helpline number)."
A suicide note in Tamil was also recovered by the police.
Surya, who had a rumoured gangster boyfriend, was named in an alleged case linked to kidnapping of a boy on June 11 for ransom.
Surya, her boyfriend who is known was 'High Court Maharaja' and his aide Senthil Kumar were featured in the case as they had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the boy's mother.
Madurai Police rescued the boy and got to know that the three had planned the kidnapping over a monetary dispute with the child's mother and launched a search for the trio.
Meanwhile, Surya's husband refused to accept her body.
Published 23 July 2024, 05:16 IST