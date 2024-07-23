IAS officer's wife who 'eloped' with gangster refused entry upon return home; kills self

A 45-year-old woman in Gujarat, who had allegedly eloped with her gangster boyfriend nine months ago, died on Saturday in the hospital after her IAS husband refused entry into his house where she tried to kill herself.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident was reported in Gandhinagar's Sector 19 and the woman who has been identified as Surya Jay, died at a hospital on Sunday.

Police said that Surya was involved in a child abduction case and her husband, Ranjeet Kumar, who is a Secretary at the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission, had instructed the staff at his house that she shouldn't be allowed entry.

Sources told the publication that Surya, who is wanted by the Tamil Nadu Police, might have returned to her husband's residence to evade arrest in an abduction case of a 14-year-old teenage boy in Madurai.

According to NDTV, Kumar's lawyer Hitesh Gupta said that the couple had separated in 2023 and were heading for a divorce.