Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

10 killed as mini-truck rams into stationary vehicle in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

The incident took place near Bagodara village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway when a group of people was returning to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, police said.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 09:37 IST

Follow Us

At least 10 persons, including three children, were killed, while four others were injured when a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Bagodara village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway when a group of people was returning to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, they said.

'Five women, three children and two men were killed in the accident that took place in the morning,' Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said.

Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 August 2023, 09:37 IST)
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT