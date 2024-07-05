Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Airbus sign agreement for aerospace teaching

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "Today marks the conversion from MoU to actual action. Congratulations to GSV and AIRBUS. Whatever has been promised is delivered, that is one of the biggest marks of Prime Minister Modi ji government. Again in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' as our prime minister says, there has to be development of aviation, highways, railways, road transportation.”

“Practically, everything has to go together. We will keep on collaborating with all in the spirit of 'Sabka 'Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The reason why GSV was established was to have a focussed and specialized institution which caters to all sectors of transportation, we started with Railways, we gradually moved to manufacturing, next sector we moved onto is Civil Aviation, the next sector planned is Ministry of Shipping and Logistics. Again, we will start in a focussed way, one program from that sector. Then, we will move to other sectors in transportation,” Vaishnaw added.