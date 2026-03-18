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Indian vessel 'Jag Laadki' carrying over 80,000 MT crude oil reaches Gujarat's Mundra Port

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas and 60 per cent of LPG needs.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsGujaratCrude OilMundra port

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