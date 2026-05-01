Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

India's first barrier-less tolling system starts at Choryasi toll plaza on Surat-Bharuch highway

Gadkari stated that barrier-less tolling will enhance 'ease of living' for citizens and promote 'ease of doing business' by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsGujaratSuratToll plazaFASTag

Follow us on :

Follow Us