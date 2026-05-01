India's first barrier-less tolling system starts at Choryasi toll plaza on Surat-Bharuch highway
Gadkari stated that barrier-less tolling will enhance 'ease of living' for citizens and promote 'ease of doing business' by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.
📢🛣️ Delighted to announce that the country’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system has been launched today at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art solution enables seamless toll collection…