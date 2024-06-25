India’s new finance hub in Gujarat eyes real-time dollar settlement by 2025

By Saikat Das

Real-time dollar settlement in India’s newest financial hub in Gujarat is likely to become operational later this year or by early 2025, according to a senior official, a step that could burnish the country’s appeal to foreign investors.

The service which will cut down on times and delays, and it would be available for financial firms in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project. It would speed up transactions at a time when foreigners are showing greater interest in India and its sovereign bonds are due to be included into JPMorgan Chase & Co’s emerging market index.

“If your cash movement become faster and more efficient, then it will have a positive ripple effect upon the rest of the market,” K Rajaraman, chairman of International Financial Services Authority, told Bloomberg News in an interview. The IFSCA regulates the hub, also known as GIFT City, and which offers stocks, currency and derivatives trading.