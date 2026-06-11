Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster

<p>Investigators are expected to delay issuing a final report into a deadly Air India Boeing 787 crash by the one-year anniversary on Friday, citing the need to complete an analysis of the plane's engines, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.</p><p>Here is the sequence of events - by the seconds - on June 12, 2025, as detailed by investigators in their preliminary report released on July 12 last year:</p>.Air India crash: Trauma-hit families still scramble for answers.<p>11:17 am – Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB landed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad </a>from New Delhi as AI423.</p><p>1:18 pm – The aircraft was observed departing from Bay 34 at the airport.</p><p>1:25:15 pm – The aircraft requested taxi clearance, which was granted by air traffic control; a minute later the aircraft taxied from the bay to Runway 23 via Taxiway R4, backtracked and lined up for take-off.</p><p>1:32:03 pm - The aircraft was transferred from ground to tower control.</p><p>1:37:33 pm – Take-off clearance issued.</p><p>1:37:37 pm - The aircraft started rolling.</p><p>1:38 pm – Aircraft lifted off. "The aircraft air/ground sensors transitioned to air mode, consistent with liftoff," the report said.</p><p>1:38 pm – Aircraft reached max airspeed of 180 knots. "Immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec."</p><p>"The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off.</p><p>"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff.</p><p>"The other pilot responded that he did not do so.</p><p>"The CCTV footage obtained from the airport showed Ram Air Turbine (RAT) getting deployed during the initial climb immediately after lift-off.</p><p>"The aircraft started to lose altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall."</p><p>1:38:47 pm – Both engines' values "passed below minimum idle speed", and the RAT hydraulic pump began supplying hydraulic power.</p><p>1:38:52 pm – Engine 1 fuel cutoff switch transitioned from CUTOFF to RUN.</p><p>1:38:56 pm – Engine 2 fuel cutoff switch also transitioned from CUTOFF to RUN.</p><p>"When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is inflight, each engines full authority dual engine control (FADEC) automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction."</p><p>"Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, reversed and started to progress to recovery. Engine 2 was able to relight but could not arrest core speed deceleration and re-introduced fuel repeatedly to increase core speed acceleration and recovery."</p><p>1:39:05 pm – One of the pilots transmitted “MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY".</p><p>1:39 pm – Data recording stopped.</p><p>1:44:44 pm – Crash fire tender left the airport premises for rescue and firefighting. </p>