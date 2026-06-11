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Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster

Here is the sequence of events - by the seconds - ⁠on June 12, 2025, as detailed by investigators in their preliminary ‌report released on July 12 ​last year.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabad

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