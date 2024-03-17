International students offering namaz assaulted by mob in Gujarat University hostel; hospitalised

Ahmedabad: At least four foreign students at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad sustained injuries following an assault by unidentified assailants in the campus hostel late Saturday night while they were offering namaz.
Several videos of the incident have surfaced, showing a group of people, many of them wearing saffron scarves, pelting stones, sloganeering in the hostel and vandalizing bikes.
One of the videos shows a group of people at the hostel entrance asking the foreign students why they were offering namaz. It shows a person, said to be one of the foreign students, slapping a person from the group, allegedly for asking the question. Police said that they were verifying all the videos which are doing the rounds on social media.
In #Gujarat's #Ahmedabad, A Student of #GujaratUniversity from inside their hostel can be heard saying, "Police let them go, Police let them go! They are running away! They broke everything, They are going away. The police aren't arresting them. This is a democratic country, this… pic.twitter.com/sM4udThJ5i— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 17, 2024
Later on Sunday, Ahmedabad police commissioner G S Malik told reporters, "We have identified one of the accused and nine teams of police have been formed to identify and arrest the remaining accused. The incident happened after a group of outsiders went to the hostel and asked the foreign (students) why they were offering namaz in the open area of the hostel instead of a mosque. This led to an argument which turned into a scuffle."
According to Malik, a group of 20-25 outsiders swarmed into the hostel, entered the students' rooms and vandalised their belongings. "We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating it irrespective of whether they were from any organisation or not. We have registered an FIR against 20 to 25 persons based on a complaint filed by the local security official," the police commissioner said.
He added that there are 300 foreign students who are studying at the varsity, out of which 75 are staying in the hostel, block-A, where the incident occurred.
In another video, a student is heard screaming, "They (assailants) are running away after they broke everything. Police are not arresting them, they are running away. This a democratic country...this is a secular country." Another student is heard in the video saying how the mob entered their hotel in A Block. The videos show police vans close by while assailants are seen running away.
The four students were admitted to the SVP Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who was among the first to reach the hospital to meet the students, told DH these students are from Afghanistan and African nations.
"I received a call at around 10:30 to 10:45 pm that a mob of about 150 to 200 people entered the hostel and attacked the students who were offering namaz. I called up the local police inspector and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and inquired about it. Later, I rushed to the hospital," Khedawala told DH.
"This is such a shameful incident for Gujarat and the country," he added.
Meanwhile, minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi has convened an urgent meeting with senior police officers including DGP Vikas Sahay, police commissioner G S Malik, among others. The details are awaited.
Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified the content of the videos in question.