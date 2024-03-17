International students offering namaz assaulted by mob in Gujarat University hostel; hospitalised

Later on Sunday, Ahmedabad police commissioner G S Malik told reporters, "We have identified one of the accused and nine teams of police have been formed to identify and arrest the remaining accused. The incident happened after a group of outsiders went to the hostel and asked the foreign (students) why they were offering namaz in the open area of the hostel instead of a mosque. This led to an argument which turned into a scuffle."

According to Malik, a group of 20-25 outsiders swarmed into the hostel, entered the students' rooms and vandalised their belongings. "We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating it irrespective of whether they were from any organisation or not. We have registered an FIR against 20 to 25 persons based on a complaint filed by the local security official," the police commissioner said.

He added that there are 300 foreign students who are studying at the varsity, out of which 75 are staying in the hostel, block-A, where the incident occurred.

In another video, a student is heard screaming, "They (assailants) are running away after they broke everything. Police are not arresting them, they are running away. This a democratic country...this is a secular country." Another student is heard in the video saying how the mob entered their hotel in A Block. The videos show police vans close by while assailants are seen running away.