<p>Ahmedabad: Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Vadinar port in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat's </a>Jamnagar after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part.</p>.Two India-bound LPG tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz out of Gulf, data shows.<p>It is set for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage, the statement added.</p>.<p>"The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours. Following the transfer, the daughter vessel will proceed towards Kandla to discharge further," a port official said.</p>.<p>Cargo of 20,000 MT on 'Jag Vasant', the mother vessel, will be discharged at Mumbai and another around 9,000 MT will later be discharged at Mangaluru, the official added. </p>