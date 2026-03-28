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'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Gujarat's Vadinar port

MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsGujaratLPGWest AsiaMiddle East

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