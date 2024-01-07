Kejriwal declares jailed MLA & tribal leader Chaitar Vasava as AAP's LS candidate from Gujarat's Bharuch

Ahmedabad: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday declared party's jailed legislator and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava will be contesting Lok Sabha polls from Bharuch seat. Kejriwal, who has expressed apprehensions of his own arrest by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged excise policy scam, also termed Vasava, his wife and others' arrests as an "insult" of tribal community.

"Friends, I want to announce that in the coming Lok Sabha election, Chaitar Vasava will be contesting from Bharuch seat as AAP candidate," Kejriwal said while addressing a public gathering at Netrang, a tribal dominated region, in Bharuch district. He was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders.

"Entire Gujarat is standing behind Chaitar Vasava. I am going to meet him in jail tomorrow and will convey your message to him. This is not a fight of Chaitar Vasava alone. It is a fight for your respect, honour...this the fight for respect and honour of entire tribal community," Kejriwal said while adding, "Today, if you remain silent and do nothing, it will encourage BJP to crush the rise of tribal youth tomorrow. We can't keep mum...we will have to stand up and send a message to BJP that their injustice will not be tolerated."