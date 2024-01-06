Kejriwal, Mann to meet Gujarat AAP MLA in jail, address public gathering

Vasava, in his mid-30s, won the assembly election from the Dediapada seat in Chhota Udepur district. He was one of the five MLAs who secured victory in the December 2022 Assembly election on an AAP ticket. Nearly a year later, on November 2, forest officials lodged an FIR with Dediapada police station against Vasava, his wife Shakuntala, his personal assistant and a farmer, Ramesh, for rioting, extortion, assault and threatening a public servant in discharging his duty among other charges.

The FIR alleged that forest officials wanted Ramesh and other villagers to clear encroachment on disputed forest land which he and other villagers were cultivating. The AAP MLA is alleged to have summoned the forest officials at his home where he threatened them against clearing the forest land. Vasava remained underground until his bail applications were denied by a local court as well as the Gujarat High Court while his wife and other accused were arrested. On December 15, Vasava surrendered and has remained in jail since.

AAP has alleged that Vasava is being targeted for refusing to join the BJP. The party has repeatedly alleged that being a popular MLA, Vasava has the potential to defeat the BJP candidate in the upcoming general election from Bharuch. The BJP has consistently secured victory in all 26 Lok Sabha seats for the last two terms. The AAP is optimistic that Vasava's popularity in the tribal region could potentially alter the outcome of the Bharuch seat.