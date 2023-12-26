Kejriwal, Mann to visit Gujarat to support tribal MLA Vasava languishing in jail

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Dediapada in Chhota Udepur in central Gujarat on January 7 to lend support to the party's local MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, who is in jail along with his close aides on charges of allegedly assaulting forest officials.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced Vasava as its candidate for Lok Sabha elections slated to be held early next year. On Tuesday, party's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak announced that Kejriwal and Mann will visit Dediapada, the assembly constituency of Vasava, to lend support to his followers.

"Looking at the demand of party volunteers, these leaders are visiting Dediapada to hold a public rally to encourage them. If you look at overall situation in the country, you will realise that anybody who questions the central government or BJP, they are either suspended or arrested. The democracy is in danger. Look at the example of Chaitar Vasava. BJP thinks that he can cause trouble to BJP in Lok Sabha polls and that's the party wants to get rid of him," Pathak told reporters in Ahmedabad.

On December 14, Vasava surrendered himself before the police after his anticipatory bail conditions were declined by lower and high court. He was facing arrest for rioting, extortion, assault, and threatening a public servant in discharging his duty, among other charges against Vasava, his wife Shakuntala, his personal assistant (PA) Jitendra and a farmer Ramesh Vasava.

The FIR alleged that forest officials wanted Ramesh and other villagers to clear an alleged encroachment on a forest land which he and other villagers were cultivating. The AAP MLA is alleged to have threatened the forest officials at his home against clearing the forest land. Following the FIR, Vasava went underground while his wife, PA and farmer Ramesh were arrested by the police. The lower court as well the as Gujarat HC have denied bail to Shakuntala.

Vasava is among the first five AAP leaders who won in the December 2022 Assembly elections. He represents Dediapada assembly constituency, which is reserved for scheduled tribes.