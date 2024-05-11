Lioness strayed in Jamnagar forest dies of electrocution, two arrested for burying the carcass

Ahmedabad: The forest department has arrested two persons in connection with the death of a lioness who had made Jamnagar district its home for quite some time far away from Asiatic lions' known abode in the Gir Forest.

Officials said the lioness, prima facie, died of electrocution in an agricultural farm which had an electrified fence. The owners of the farm had installed the fence to stop animals like wild boars and blue bulls from destroying crops. They allegedly buried the carcass fearing action from the forest department.

The lioness had strayed away from the Gir Forest area, about 150 km away in Jamnagar district whose movement was being monitored. The forest officials got suspicious after radio signals kept showing the lioness at the same spot for four days.