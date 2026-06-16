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Lions kill migrant worker in Amreli, graphic video sends shockwaves

The forest department said Prakash Chandra, a native of Uttarakhand, was working as a cook at Chahat Restaurant near Kovaya village.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:02 IST
India NewsGujaratLion

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