Lions kill migrant worker in Amreli, graphic video sends shockwaves

<p>Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a group of four <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lion">lions </a>reportedly killed a migrant worker and partially consumed his body in a village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat's </a>Amreli district on Tuesday. </p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with graphic videos from the scene circulating widely on social media.</p><p>The forest department said Prakash Chandra, a native of Uttarakhand, was working as a cook at Chahat Restaurant near Kovaya village.</p><p>Forest officials said Chandra had left the restaurant at around 1 am and was found dead at 5:48 am. </p>.Deaths of 8 lion cubs not caused by ‘Babesia’ but due to heat: Gujarat minister.<p>The department has launched an operation to capture the lions. The big cats are said to be aged between one and two years. Officials said the animals had separated from their pride as part of their natural dispersal process.</p><p>Sources said the victim may have been attacked by the lions and dragged into nearby Prosopis shrubs where his remains were found. The area falls under Rajula Wildlife Range, Rajula Round, Rajula Beat No-1. </p><p>"We are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident from all angle. On the other hand, we have captured the two lions while the operation is on to capture the other two," Chirag Amin, Deputy Conservation of Forest (DCF) told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Local police have also been informed to look into the incident to find out what was the victim doing at 1 AM near. Forest officials said that CCTV footage were being screened to find out what transpired the incident as such cases are rare in the district, which is said to have highest concentration of Asiatic lions. </p><p>"The case has become quite sensitive as a migrant worker has been killed. Earlier, a similar incident had taken place where a man was eaten by the lions. If this continues, people will get scared from lions," Jinabhai Lakhotra, Kovaya village sarpanch, said. </p><p>He said that in the past he had given written representation to forest officials to increase the presence of forest guards as the area has a number of migrant workers who are employed in cement factories and Pipavav ports.</p><p>According to government data released in 2025, seven people have been killed by lions and 40 others injured over the past two years, with such incidents showing an upward trend. Most of the attacks have involved labourers working on farms.</p>