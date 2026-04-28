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Local polls: AAP expands Gujarat footprint, wins Narmada district panchayat, 12 taluka panchayats

The AAP had fielded a total of 5,445 candidates across various local bodies, including municipal corporations.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsGujaratAAPIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalNarmada

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