Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Dream to see Congress in power in Gujarat', says party's only MP Geniben Thakor

At Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan in Ahmedabad, she was welcomed by state leaders including party president Shaktisinh Gohil, among others. In the packed hall, she was greeted by the district presidents and other workers who had gathered to celebrate her victory.

Thakor narrated how she joined the Congress in 1995 and contest taluka panchayat election for the first time, when she was just 18 years old. Incidentally, Congress has remained out of power since then.

Known as firebrand grassroot leader, Thakor said that she became MLA for the first time in 2012. She said that in her political career she contested nine elections right from panchayat to parliament and won all except twice when she faced defeat.

State party leaders including Shaktisinh Gohil, Shailesh Parmar, among others, described her victory as a "new hope" for the party to do well in the upcoming local body elections. Khedbrahma MLA Tushar Chaudhary, who unsuccessfully contest LS polls from Sabarkantha seat, said that winning even one seat in Gujarat was "equal to defeating PM Narendra Modi."