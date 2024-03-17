Lok Sabha elections: 4.92 crore electors, including 11.32 lakh first-time voters in Gujarat

The official said that “87,042 Ballot Units (BU), 71,682 Control Units (CU) of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used across 29,568 polling stations." The process to provide voter cards to more than 16.5 lakh persons, who applied for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls after the third week of September 2023, is being done expeditiously, she said.