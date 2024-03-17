Lok Sabha Polls: Gujarat to vote in single phase on May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7, which is the third phase in the Lok Sabha election schedule. The western state has 26 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The counting of votes scheduled to be held on June 4.
The state has 4.92 crore voters, including 11.32 lakh first-timers and 10,322 voters in the age group above 100 who will be eligible to exercise their franchise on May 7.
Bypolls to five assembly seats, necessitated due to resignations of sitting MLAs, will also take place on May 7.
Of the total registered voters, 2.54 crore are men and 2.39 crore are women. The state has 1,503 transgender voters.
A total 4,94,49,469 voters are registered as per the final electoral roll published on January 5, 2024.
The ruling BJP in Gujarat will attempt to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats it won in 2019. In the 2014 parliamentary elections as well, the saffron party had won all the 26 seats.
The Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
