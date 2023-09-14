Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidyapith prepones convocation, PM likely to be chief guest

Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidyapith is learnt to have preponed its convocation from October 18 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest. Although the varsity officials are yet to get final confirmation from the prime minister office, sources said that department heads have been orally instructed to prepare.
"We have been instructed by our governor that this year the convocation will be held on October 2. Therefore, we have started the preparations," Bharat Joshi, in charge vice- chancellor, told DH.
When asked if the prime minister is going to be the chief guest, he said, "I have no information regarding that. We have been instructed by the governor to prepare for convocation on October 2 and we are following it."
He also denied having knowledge of who is going to be the chief guest.
However, according to sources, the department heads of the varsity have been orally communicated about the decision that the PM is coming as chief guest. Varsity officials, on the condition of anonymity, said the PM is also likely to visit Kochrab Ashram and inaugurate new buildings which have come up recently.
After returning from South Africa, Gandhi had set up his first ashram in Kochrab village in Ahmedabad in 1915. The ashram was later shifted to present day Sabarmati Ashram in 1917. Vidyapith is responsible for managing Kochrab Ashram. Officials said that the varsity had received grants from the state government for construction of the new buildings at Kochrab Ashram.
When asked one of the trustees, requesting not to be quoted, told DH, "The convocation has been preponed for sure. But we don't know about the chief guest. The decision has been taken by the governor."
The governor Acharya Devvrat is the chancellor of the varsity. Varsity officials had approached Devvrat to accept chancellorship after late Ela Bhatt, the well known activist and founder of Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) had stepped down. The appointment was marred by controversy after eight trustees resigned alleging that the appointment of Devvrat was done due to "political pressure."
The deemed university was also having run-ins with University Grants Commission (UGC) over appointment of former vice-chancellor Rajendra Khimani and administrative lapses and financial irregularities. The UGC had issued a show cause notice asking as to why its status as deemed university not be revoked in view of the lapses. The varsity challenged the show cause in high court. Since Devvrat took over, Khimani resigned while litigation against UGC's show cause notice continues to be pending.
Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidyapith in 1920 and every year on October 18, the foundation day, is celebrated as convocation day. Officials said that it is not the first time that the event has been preponed.
Incidentally, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil Wednesday announced that the BJP will be celebrating PM's 73rd birthday in Gujarat from September 17 to October 2.