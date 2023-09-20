Mahatma Gandhi's daily 'interfaith prayer' returns to Sabarmati Ashram

On most occasions since August 15, when the SAPMT reintroduced the prayers, children from residential Harijan Ashram school and staff of SAPMT have been regulars.

The Sabarmati Ashram is undergoing a topographical change due to the redevelopment plan being carried out by the state and central government. A new trust has been formed by the government to oversee the ashram and other related properties, which will become of the "original" ashram that Gandhi started back in 1917.