Mahatma Gandhi's daily 'interfaith prayer' returns to Sabarmati Ashram

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages the famous Mahatma Gandhi founded-Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad has brought back the daily interfaith prayers at the ashram. Officials said that the prayer, which Ashram staff used to hold individually, has been reorganised and is now being held collectively every day.
The prayers are held at "Prarthana Bhoomi" where Gandhi originally used to pray with ashram inmates during his stay between 1917 and 1930. The SAPMT describes "Prarthana Bhoomi" as a place of "prayer and introspection". It is close to "Hridaykunj" where Gandhi lived. The prayers include verses of religious books of Hindus, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Tao, among other religions, which Gandhi used to recite.
A signage for visitors at "Prarthana Bhoomi '' explains, "The Prarthana Bhoomi (prayer ground) provided the vital force for Gandhiji's actions and ideals. Members of the ashram began their day by gathering here to pray. In the evening they returned to pray and take stock of the day's activities. This spot was witness to Gandhiji's many tribulations, the dilemmas he pondered over and the important decision he made."
"Daily prayers are not new but it was discontinued after covid-19 outbreak. We have reintroduced it again with little modification. We are also going to put signages so that visitors can also participate," said Atul Pandya, director, SAPMT. These prayers happen at 5:30 PM everyday.
Amrut Modi, secretary of SAPMT, told DH, "The endevour is connect more people with ashram. Prayers are very important in everyone's life. If we do it in groups, it brings collective strength." Elaborating the importance of "interfaith prayer," Modi said, "This has been the tradition of Gandhian institutions. Every religion has messages of unity. They are not against separatism rather they seek to unify people."
On most occasions since August 15, when the SAPMT reintroduced the prayers, children from residential Harijan Ashram school and staff of SAPMT have been regulars.
The Sabarmati Ashram is undergoing a topographical change due to the redevelopment plan being carried out by the state and central government. A new trust has been formed by the government to oversee the ashram and other related properties, which will become of the "original" ashram that Gandhi started back in 1917.
This holds importance with the topography of Sabarmati Ashram set for a massive change in near future. The state and central governments together are redeveloping the ashram at a cost of Rs1,200 crore by merging Sabarmati Ashram with five other related trusts which have been functioning independently till now. The large ashram will be spread in 50 acres of land. The state government has formed a new trust -Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), with wide powers, which will be implementing the plan.
The redevelopment plan has come under severe criticism from civil society members who have expressed apprehensions of turning the tranquil ashram, an embodiment of Gandhi's "frugal and simple living" into a mere "tourist attraction."