Make 'Amul' world's biggest dairy company, says PM Modi in Ahmedabad at GCMMF's golden jubilee

"India has emerged as the largest milk-producing country globally, with approximately 8 crore people directly involved in the dairy sector. While the global dairy sector is growing at 2 per cent, India's dairy sector is developing at 6 per cent per annum," Modi said while addressing the gathering of thousands of cattle rearers.

Praising the dairy giant, Modi said that after independence, a number of brands emerged in the country but none quite like Amul, he said," Amul is the world's 8th largest dairy company, you have to make it world's no-1 company for which you will have full support of the government. This is Modi's guarantee."

"Today, Amul stands as a symbol of India's cattle rearers' resilience and strength. It embodies trust, progress, public participation, and the empowerment of farmers," he said, adding that Amul's products are not being exported to over 50 countries.

He mentioned the network of Amul which has 18 thousand milk cooperative groups, over 36 lakh farmers, and 3.5 crore litres of milk collection daily and pays over Rs 200 crore to cattle rearers each day.

He said that the driving force behind the country's dairy sector, with a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore, is the female workforce. He said that 70 percent of the work in this sector is carried out by women.