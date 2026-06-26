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Man held for killing 8-month-old lion cub in Gujarat's Junagadh

The lion cub's post-mortem was conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors, who confirmed the presence of severe physical injuries on the body.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeLion cub

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