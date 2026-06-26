Man held for killing 8-month-old lion cub in Gujarat's Junagadh

<p>Junagadh: The forest department in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat%20">Gujarat </a>has apprehended a man for allegedly killing a lion cub near Junagadh district of the state, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The carcass of a male lion cub, aged around eight months, was found in the Rabari Nes area near Junagadh city under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Division, they said.</p>.<p>"Based on evidence collected from the spot, technical analysis and human intelligence, the accused was identified as Bavan Punabhai Chavda," a statement issued by Deputy Conservator of Forest Akshay Joshi said.</p>.<p>The accused absconded after the incident. But acting on specific inputs, three teams of the Junagadh forest department conducted a search operation in Kutiyana taluka of Porbandar district between late Thursday night and early Friday morning and caught him, it said.</p>.<p>Chavda is being brought to Junagadh for further interrogation and legal proceedings, Joshi said.</p>.Deaths of 8 lion cubs not caused by ‘Babesia’ but due to heat: Gujarat minister.<p>Upon receiving the information, the Junagadh forest department personnel immediately reached the spot and initiated an investigation in accordance with scientific and legal procedures.</p>.<p>The lion cub's post-mortem was conducted at Sakkarbaug Zoological Park by a panel of three veterinary doctors, who confirmed the presence of severe physical injuries on the body.</p>.<p>Important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and other related locations with further investigation underway, the statement said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused will be produced before a court after completion of further investigation, officials added.</p>