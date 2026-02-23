Menu
Minor among 2 held for killing Ahmedabad teen who objected to loud conversation

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) apprehended the suspects on Sunday. DCB officials said the investigation revealed that "it was a planned, cold-blooded murder".
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 20:28 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabad

