<p>Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Police has said that two people have been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old who repeatedly warned the accused not to speak loudly or loiter near his house.</p>.<p>The suspects — both teenagers as well, though one of them is a minor — allegedly killed him in cold blood in the streets close to his house.</p>.<p>According to the police, Himesh Parmar was killed opposite Hiralaxmi Flats in Behrampura under the Kagdapith Police Station limits on Saturday night. The act was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras. </p>.<p>Parmar was said to be on his two-wheeler when the suspects approached him.</p>.<p>The police said an altercation broke out, following which the minor pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Parmar. </p>.<p>The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) apprehended the suspects on Sunday. DCB officials said the investigation revealed that "it was a planned, cold-blooded murder". </p>.<p>"The dispute began because the victim repeatedly warned the accused not to loiter or talk loudly on his porch. In retaliation, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate him," said DCB Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajit Rajian.</p>.<p>The main accused is a 17-year-old teenager, said to have been assisted by 19-year-old Gautam Ramubhai Solanki alias Indo.</p>.<p>"The main accused traveled to the Chotila area of Surendranagar for the sole purpose of purchasing a dagger to be used as the murder weapon," said the DCP.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that Parmar was stabbed in the chest, hand, fingers, left arm, and stomach. He was taken to the LG Hospital, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.</p>