Monsoon advances in Gujarat, Rajasthan; heavy rains affect normal life

Isolated places in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra region are expected to receive heavy rains over the next two days, IMD stated in a release.

With the IMD predicting heavy rains in Delhi till July 2, civic bodies have started boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert. The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.