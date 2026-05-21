Murder convict out on parole arrested after 10 years on the run; worked in Bollywood under fake identity

<p>Ahmedabad : The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> Crime Branch on Wednesday apprehended a 53-year-old man who had evaded the law for over a decade and concealed his identity while working as an actor. Crime Branch officials arrested Hemant Modi, a professional actor who had been absconding for nearly ten years. In 2007, he was convicted in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.</p><p>Police said that Hemant Modi, a resident of Naroda, was recently traced to a residence near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad. In July 2014, he jumped parole after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat-high-court">Gujarat High Court </a>granted him relief for 30 days, but never returned to jail. </p><p>"During his ten years on the run, Modi maintained a highly active and visible career in the entertainment industry, appearing in major Bollywood productions such as <em>Thugs of Hindostan</em>, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, and <em>Jayeshbhai Jordaar</em> with Ranveer Singh," crime branch officials said.</p>.CBI nabs fugitive woman from Indore after nearly two decades of chase.<p>He also worked in movies including upcoming films <em>Lahore 1947</em>, <em>Metro In Dino</em>, South Indian films <em>L2: Empuraan</em>, and various television series including <em>Wagle Ki Duniya</em>, and <em>Mere Sai</em>.</p> <p>He was also active in theater, performing in plays such as <em>Yugpurush</em> and <em>Gandhi Viruddh Godse</em>. Despite his public-facing career in films, web series, and serials, he successfully evaded authorities until this recent detection by the Crime Branch.</p> <p>Police said that Modi created several identities including Spandan Modi on social media. After jumping parole, he stayed at different places and faked his identity. With theater background he found work in Hindi, Gujarati and other language films. </p>