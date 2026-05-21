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Murder convict out on parole arrested after 10 years on the run; worked in Bollywood under fake identity

Police said that Hemant Modi, a resident of Naroda, was recently traced to a residence near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsGujaratbollywoodCrime

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