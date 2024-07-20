NEET-UG results: Over 240 at Gujarat's Rajkot centre get above 600, one clock a perfect 720

Among the candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG at the Rajkot-based School of Engineering, RK University test centre, 12 scored 700 and above. one got 720, two got 710, four received 705, one got 704, another was given 701, and three scored 700. More than 240 aspirants who took the exam at the centre scored more than 600 marks. Of them, the score of 148 candidates was above 650 but below 700.