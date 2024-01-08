Neighbour hears 'unusual noises', leads to discovery of teen locked up for 6 months

Rajput told HT, "One of the neighbours of the victim alerted a social worker in the area that they had been hearing unusual noises of the boy over the past few days. The boy had not stepped out of the house to play with his friends since July, and when some of his friends went to the house, his mother refused to let him go saying that he was studying".

The victim has two sisters, both married, settled in Surat, and completely unaware of the torture their brother went through.

Deesa police inspector Rohit Chaudhary informed that a police team had gone with the CWC workers and had to forcibly enter since the mother was not letting them in.

They discovered the boy with his right leg tied with a chain and lock, the officer said, sharing that he howled on seeing the team.

"The room was stinking, the bedsheet was not washed and cooked food was lying all over the floor. We used a hammer to cut the chain since the mother refused to give us keys to the lock," Rajput told HT.

The boy had minor injuries like marks on his face and leg, abrasions on his back, and injuries on his hands, which was put down to his efforts to free himself. The officer further shared that while the mother didn't assault him, she'd shout at him whenever he cried to free himself.

The boy, after being treated at a government hospital, was sent to a children's home in Palanpur, 30 kms from Deesa.