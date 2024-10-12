Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Nine labourers killed after soil caves in at Gujarat's Meshana

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and Rs,50,000 for those injured in the accident.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 09:01 IST
India NewsGujarat

Follow us on :

Follow Us