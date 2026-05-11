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'No power on earth can make India bow': PM Modi recalls 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the tests "sent shockwaves across the globe" and triggered angry reactions from several countries.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsPM ModiIndia PoliticsPrime Minister Narendra ModiSomnathSomnath templePokhran

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