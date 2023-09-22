'No priority hearing' says Gujarat HC declining request for hearing to Kejriwal's lawyer who came from Delhi

During mentioning, senior lawyer from Delhi Rebecca John sought time for a hearing. Justice Dave said that since his bench was not available post lunch, it won't be possible to hear the petitions. John sought a ten-minute hearing, saying that the trial of the defamation case is scheduled for hearing on Saturday. Justice Dave denied the request and adjourned the hearing to September 26.

Both the AAP leaders have been summoned by a metropolitan magistrate in a criminal defamation case filed by state-run Gujarat University over the controversy related to PM Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees. Kejriwal and Singh challenged the summons in a sessions court which were recently rejected. Subsequently, they had approached the high court for quashing.

Gujarat University through its registrar Piyush M Patel has filed the defamation case for making "sarcastic and derogatory" statements against the varsity with regard to PM Modi's degree. The varsity has said that Kejriwal and Singh's alleged derogatory statements in the press "tarnished its goodwill image."