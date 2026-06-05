One worker dead, 3 injured in blast at chemical factory in Ahmedabad

<p>Ahmedabad: One worker died and three others were injured in a blast at a chemical factory located in an industrial area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat's </a>Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at the factory of MNS Intermediates in Naroda GIDC, they said.</p>.Man suffers serious burn injuries after PNG pipeline blast triggers fire in west Delhi house.<p>A tank containing a chemical solvent exploded inside the factory, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>"Four persons were injured in the blast and shifted to a hospital, where one of them died during treatment," he said.</p>.<p>Following the blast, a hydrogen-filled truck parked on the factory premises also caught fire, a fire brigade official said.</p>.<p>Five fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the fire official said, adding that the exact cause behind the incident was being investigated. </p>