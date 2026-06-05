Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

One worker dead, 3 injured in blast at chemical factory in Ahmedabad

The incident occurred at the factory of MNS Intermediates in Naroda GIDC, they said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us