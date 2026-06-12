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One year since AI-171 crash: Inside Ahmedabad’s firefighters toughest battle amid blaze and smoke

Crowds gathered in the area as Dongre’s men fought their way through the inferno to search for survivors amid the risk of explosions from LPG cylinders and burning trees.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane Crash

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