Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

ONGC ex-manager convicted in graft case after 16-year trial

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the accused, Kishanram Hiralal Sonkar, after the protracted trial.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 15:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsGujaratCBIONGC

Follow us on :

Follow Us