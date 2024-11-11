ONGC ex-manager convicted in graft case after 16-year trial

<p>New Delhi: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced a former ONGC manager to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2006 case of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said here.</p>.<p>The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the accused, Kishanram Hiralal Sonkar, after the protracted trial.</p>.<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR against Sonkar, then Manager, F&A, ONGC, Ankleshwar in 2006 for allegedly amassing illicit assets to the tune of Rs 14.11 lakh between 2002 and 2006 which were 84 per cent over his known sources of income.</p>.Blast triggers fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara; no casualties.<p>During the investigation, the CBI detected nearly eight lakh worth of disproportionate assets, taking the total illicit wealth to Rs 22.15 lakh under his possession, they said.</p>.<p>The CBI had filed a chargesheet in 2008 after which a long legal battle ensued, culminating in Sonkar's conviction by the special court in Ahmedabad, they said. </p>