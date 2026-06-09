Over 100 houses razed without permission? Surat demolition drive spurs authorisation mystery

<p>Ahmedabad: Days after the demolition of more than 100 houses in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=surat"> Surat</a>'s Nasirnagar slum, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched an inquiry into who authorised the operation. The civic body has categorically denied carrying out the demolition, which took place under heavy police presence.</p><p>The demolition was carried out between May 30 and June 1 in the presence of senior civic and police officials in the minority-dominated locality. Residents have alleged that they were neither served prior notices nor given adequate warning to vacate, as required under established norms.</p><p>After the incident drew public attention, allegations have surfaced that private real estate developers may have been behind the clearance of the land to pave the way for high-end projects planned in the surrounding areas.</p>.<p>Several locals including Congress leader Aslam Cyclewala wrote to the corporation asking why no prior notices were issued to people who come from economically weaker sections. As the matter was highlighted, the corporation denied having authorised such large scale demolition.</p><p>When contacted, SMC commissioner M Nagarajan told DH that an investigation has been launched to find out who carried out the demolition. He also said that the civic body had no role in it and some of its officials had gone to the site for demarcation work only.</p>.Bandra demolition drive violence: 16 held so far; cops acted only after coming under attack, says CM Fadnavis.<p>Meanwhile, one of the affected persons Ajij Husain Shaikh has moved Gujarat high court through lawyer Zamir Z Shaikh, alleging that the demotion was unauthorised. The matter is likely to come up for hearing this week.</p><p>On Tuesday, the opposition Congress demanded an investigation into the incident while alleging that "it couldn't have been done without the involvement of the government." In a statement, state Congress president Amit Chavda said that the incident showed "government's involvement as bulldozers demolition over 100 houses in presence of police officers."</p><p>"For the past ten days, we have been seeking answers that on whose instructions this demolition was carried out this bhutiya demolition (ghost demolition). Our leaders are making representations everyday but the authorities are not taking action. It shows that this illegal action was undertaken on the instruction of senior officers and ruling party's ministers," Chavda said.</p>