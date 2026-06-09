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Over 100 houses razed without permission? Surat demolition drive spurs authorisation mystery

As the matter was highlighted, the Surat Municipal Corporation denied having authorised such large scale demolition.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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People sit under a temprorary structure amid debris in Nasirnagar area.

People sit under a temprorary structure amid debris in Nasirnagar area.

PTI

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Published 09 June 2026, 14:27 IST
GujaratIndiaSuratDemolition Drive

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