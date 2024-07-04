Over 22,000 cops to guard Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on July 7

Ahmedabad: The 147th edition of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place on July 7 in Ahmedabad where more than 22,000 security personnel will guard the event which draws lakhs of devotees, an official said on Thursday.

Extra care will be taken to manage the crowd in view of the recent stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where more than 100 persons were killed, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik said at a press conference here after holding a review meeting with nearly 600 police officers.

This time, police will use face detection cameras to identify criminals by matching people's faces in crowds with the database, he said.