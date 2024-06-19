Over 600 schools in Ahmedabad set to impart Bhagavad Gita lessons as part of morning assembly

Over 600 schools in Ahmedabad district are set to impart audio-visual lessons on Bhagavad Gita in the morning assembly from this week,a report in the The Indian Express said.

The move comes three months after the Gujarat Assembly passed a unanimous resolution to take necessary steps for the effective implementation of the education department's decision to teach Bhagavad Gita in schools.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya launched the “Vidyarthi Jeevan Pathdarshak Banshe Shreemad Bhagavad Gita” project in Ahmedabad. The Project, which means “Bhagavad Gita will become a guide to student life”, will be part of Classes 6 to 8 curriculum of the state board schools, the publication noted.

In February this year, when introducing the resolution to teach Gita in state schools from Classes 6 to 12, Pansheriya had said that the National Education Policy 2020 lays stress on inculcating a sense of pride and connection to the rich and diverse culture and knowledge systems and traditions of India in students.