Over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash seized from car in Gujarat; IT department informed for further probe

<p>Dahod: More than Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from a car in Dahod in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat"> Gujarat</a> during a routine check of vehicles, a police official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The car was intercepted on Saturday near Dhanpur chowki, said Deputy Superintendent of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/policehttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> AK Kalaswa.</p>.<p>"A parcel was found in the car. It contained Rs 2.56 crore cash. The money was being transported from an 'angadia' (traditional courier) firm in Dahod to Vadodara. The vehicle's driver Raju Ninama could not produce any document or proof regarding the source and transportation of the cash," he said.</p>.BJP-led NDA governs 80% of India, Congress wiped out in Gujarat local polls: Amit Shah.<p>A case was registered at Limkheda police station under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nagarik-suraksha-sanhita">Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita </a>(BNSS), while the Income Tax Department has been informed to further investigate the source of the cash and possible financial irregularities, the official said. </p>