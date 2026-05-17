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Over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash seized from car in Gujarat; IT department informed for further probe

The car was intercepted on Saturday near Dhanpur chowki, said Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Kalaswa.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimecashcarseized

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