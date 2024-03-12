Past govts didn't do justice to Sabarmati Ashram: PM Modi after launching Rs 1,200 cr project

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the masterplan of redeveloping Mahatma Gandhi founded Sabarmati Ashram. The plan seeks to take the visitors' experience, currently limited to five acres of land, to a larger precinct — spread in over 55 acres — which were once part of the ashram but were divided post independence among six trusts.
The prime minister while terming the ashram as a place of "historic legacy of mankind," said that after independence the ashram where people from around the world come to "see, understand and experience how it created history and the role it played didn't get justice." Modi said that it is "duty of 140 crore people to preserve the heritage."
He said that that with the passage of time, for various reasons, the ashram was restricted to 5 acres. Out of 63 original buildings, which were part of the ashram, only 36 have survived and many among these are in dilapidated conditions.
While saying that as a chief minister of Gujarat he couldn't redevelop the ashram due to "court cases," he said, "previous governments had no mentality or political will to maintain historical places like Sabarmati Ashram." He cited two main reasons — one, the tendency of looking at India from a foreign lens and two, the politics of appeasement, which, according to him, has 'ruined our heritage'.
"A country which can't cherish its heritage has a bleak future," he said.
He said that it is "Gujarat which has has showed the national the path to save its heritage. For instance, the renovation of Somnath Temple under Sardar Patel was historic event in itself. He mentioned development of Kashi corridor and Ram Temple in Ayodhya and many other religious sites Gujarat and central government have developed over the years.
The prime minister also referred to restoration of heritage related to freedom struggle including redevelopment of Rajpath named Kartavya Path and establishment of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue, development of places related to independence on Andaman and Nicobar Islands, developing places related to B R Ambedkar in the form of ‘Panch Teerth’, unveiling of Statue of Unity in Ektanagar and transformation of Dandi.
Gathering during the inauguration of the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
"The development and extension of Sabarmati Ashram is a huge step. People coming here would get to know that how the sant of Sabarmati (Gandhi) with the power of charkha (spinning wheel) stirred the minds of people of the country and gave impetus to many movements of independence. He turned despair into new confidence from this place," the PM said in his address organised at Abhay Ghat, adjacent to the Sabarmati Ashram.
Modi also mentioned that "the main work to be done at the ashram is about planting "trees and plants". According to the masterplan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Project, the existing 5-acre area, currently managed by Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which tourists flock, will be expanded to 55 acres.
A press note from the state government state that 36 existing buildings will undergo restoration, out of which buildings including Hriday Kunj, where Gandhi stayed, will be conserved. Three buildings will be reproduced.