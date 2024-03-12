Past govts didn't do justice to Sabarmati Ashram: PM Modi after launching Rs 1,200 cr project

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the masterplan of redeveloping Mahatma Gandhi founded Sabarmati Ashram. The plan seeks to take the visitors' experience, currently limited to five acres of land, to a larger precinct — spread in over 55 acres — which were once part of the ashram but were divided post independence among six trusts.

The prime minister while terming the ashram as a place of "historic legacy of mankind," said that after independence the ashram where people from around the world come to "see, understand and experience how it created history and the role it played didn't get justice." Modi said that it is "duty of 140 crore people to preserve the heritage."

He said that that with the passage of time, for various reasons, the ashram was restricted to 5 acres. Out of 63 original buildings, which were part of the ashram, only 36 have survived and many among these are in dilapidated conditions.

While saying that as a chief minister of Gujarat he couldn't redevelop the ashram due to "court cases," he said, "previous governments had no mentality or political will to maintain historical places like Sabarmati Ashram." He cited two main reasons — one, the tendency of looking at India from a foreign lens and two, the politics of appeasement, which, according to him, has 'ruined our heritage'.

"A country which can't cherish its heritage has a bleak future," he said.