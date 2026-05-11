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Patel girls marrying outside community as its men 'not capable enough', claims UP Governor's daughter

A video of her remarks, addressing a gathering in Gadh village, has gone viral on social media.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsGujaratUttar PradeshAnandiben PatelBanaskanthaSardar Vallabhai Patel

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