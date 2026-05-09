Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Petitions seek investigation into thousands of 'fake' objection pleas during SIR, Gujarat High Court issues notice

Justice Hemant Prachchhak issued notice on Friday while posting the matter for further hearing on July 7.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat High Courtspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us