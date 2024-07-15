PM Modi greets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on birthday

Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on his birthday. He's making commendable efforts to boost Gujarat's development and empower the state's youth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people" the PM said in a post on X.

Patel, who turned 62, offered prayers at Dada Bhagwan temple, also known as Trimandir, in Adalaj near the city, a state government release said.