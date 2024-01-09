PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President of Timor-Leste, discusses ways to further boost ties

PM Modi congratulated President Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), he said.

"The PM invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Discussions covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnership in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, capacity building among others," he said.

During the day, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, the PMO said.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here, officials said.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.