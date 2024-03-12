Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.

The PM launched the projects from Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat after visiting the Dedicated Freight Corridor's (DFC) Operation Control Centre here.

He laid the foundation stone of railway workshops, loco sheds, pit lines/ coaching depots, Phaltan-Baramati new line; electric traction system upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of the eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of the western DFC; western DFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC), Ahmedabad.