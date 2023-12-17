PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest centre for international jewellery business

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business.

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, as per an official statement.

It will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults, it said.

Several diamond traders, including those based in Mumbai earlier, have already taken possession of their offices, which were allotted by the management after auction, SDB's media convener Dinesh Navadiya said in a statement recently.