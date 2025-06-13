<p>Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.</p>.<p>He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday.</p>.<p>Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment.</p>.Air India Plane Crash Updates | PM Modi holds review meeting with officials at airport in Ahmedabad.<p>He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.</p>.<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.</p>.<p>Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.</p>.<p>Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter. </p>