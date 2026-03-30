<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day-long Gujarat visit on Tuesday will inaugurate the Samrat Sampatu Museum in Gandhinagar, a semiconductor plant in Sanand and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the newly carved Vav-Tharad district. </p> <p>The prime minister is scheduled to address public gatherings at all these places. The visit comes ahead of preparations for crucial local body polls. It will be second visit to his home state in the past three months.</p>.<p>According to the state government, the prime minister would inaugurate and lawy foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs19,800 crore.</p>.<p>"During this visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth a total of Rs19,806.9 crore of the government of India (GoI) and the government of Gujarat from Vav-Tharad," the state government said.</p>.Not right to play politics over war: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi.<p>These projects are spread across the state.</p>.<p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will facilitate housewarming ceremonies (Ghar Pravesh) for 38,949 homes across 34 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), helping realise the dream of homeownership for rural citizens of the state," the state government said in a press statement.The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar.</p>.<p>The museum is dedicated to the historical, cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism. Besides, according to government sources, Modi will also be inaugurating a semiconductor plant in Sanand. At all these three places, he is scheduled to address public gatherings.</p>.<p>The PM's visit comes ahead of preparations going on for the crucial local body elections.Dates for polls for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats are likely to be announced in the first week of April.</p>