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PM Modi to launch project worth over Rs 19 crore ahead of local polls in Gujarat

According to the state government, the prime minister would inaugurate and lawy foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 19,800 crore.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra Modi

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