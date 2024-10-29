Home
india gujarat

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30-31; will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 280 cr projects

During the visit, the prime minister will also address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:55 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 12:55 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra Modi

