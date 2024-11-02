Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

PM Modi wishes people on Gujarati New Year; Shah, CM Patel meet supporters

'May this new year starting today bring happiness, success and prosperity in your life, and may you remain in good health,' Modi wrote.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us