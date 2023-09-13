Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Prez Murmu inaugurates NeVA project of Gujarat assembly to turn House work paperless

Murmu also addressed the state assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 06:42 IST

Follow Us

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat assembly, aimed to make the House working paperless, and said it will bring transparency in the functioning of the assembly.

Murmu also addressed the state assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session.

'NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly and also help members of the House to access best practices of other assemblies,' she said.

After solar alliance, the setting up of the Global Biofuel Alliance in the recently concluded G-20 summit is an important step for environment protection and self-sufficiency in the energy sector, Murmu said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 06:42 IST)
India NewsGujaratDroupadi Murmu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT